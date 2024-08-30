Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,760,000 after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,036,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 133,182 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 46.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $43.49 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. XPEL had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. XPEL’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

