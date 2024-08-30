Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,776 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,725,558 shares of company stock valued at $163,000,919 in the last three months.

CAVA Group Stock Down 6.4 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 270.34 and a beta of 3.27. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $128.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

