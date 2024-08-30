Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $32.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

