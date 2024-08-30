Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

