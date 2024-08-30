Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 195,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,181 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $187.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

