Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in PACCAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.65 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

