Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

