Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $93.11 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.