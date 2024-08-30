Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLMI opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.