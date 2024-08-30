Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

