Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $668,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 158,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 203,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 191,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

