Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $826,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,025 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.