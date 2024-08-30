Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $308,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,582,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $252,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Bank of America cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

