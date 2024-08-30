Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.