Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,220 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

IWS opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

