Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 247 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.0% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

