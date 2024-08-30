Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 646 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

BATS:XSHQ opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

