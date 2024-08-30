Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after buying an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.