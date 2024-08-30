Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 404,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $256.10 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.65 and its 200 day moving average is $242.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.