Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,326 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15,367.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $28.18 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.