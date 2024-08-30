Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 201,619 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,619 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

