Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 201,619 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,619 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Polestar Lives to Fight Another Day After Q2 Earnings
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why NVIDIA’s Earnings Point to a Bullish Future for Pure Storage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.