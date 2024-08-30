Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 207 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 418,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $406,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.0% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 15.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

