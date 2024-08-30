Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,109 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

