Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

