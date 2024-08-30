Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,516 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 190,153 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,363,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 99,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

