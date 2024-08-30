Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $162.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

