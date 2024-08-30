Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 627 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

