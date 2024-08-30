Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 631 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,736,000 after buying an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $97,874,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $85,840,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4,046.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,810 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 200.69%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.