Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 818 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

