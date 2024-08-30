Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 879 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,945,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average of $155.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

