Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

WINC stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

