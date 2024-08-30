Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

