Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average is $197.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

