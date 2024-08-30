First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.54.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.8% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 141,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $411,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

