First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

FSFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.