First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.17.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

