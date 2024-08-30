First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $24.17. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 9,086 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

