First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. &PARTNERS grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $98.50.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

