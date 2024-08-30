First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.78% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ FPXE opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $26.64.
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.