First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.78% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FPXE opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.