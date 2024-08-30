First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,029 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDL opened at $41.29 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

