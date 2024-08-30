First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Holdings Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

