First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

FUSB stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Insider Activity at First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter.

In other First US Bancshares news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $35,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $35,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $37,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,723 shares of company stock worth $132,859 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.