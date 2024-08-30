First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

FUSB stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $62.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Insider Activity

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.34%.

In other news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $35,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $35,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $37,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

