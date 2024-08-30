Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVE. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

