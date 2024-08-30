Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.58 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.710 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.