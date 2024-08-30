Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

