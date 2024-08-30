Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.63.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

