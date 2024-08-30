Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

