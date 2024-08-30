Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.73-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.710 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $78.24 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.