Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $108.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.63.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Below by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

